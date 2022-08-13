In the last decade of the eighth century, Norse raiders sacked a series of Christian monasteries located in what is now the United Kingdom, beginning in 793 with a raid on the coastal monastery of Lindisfarne on the north-east coast of England. From 865, the Norse attitude towards the British Isles changed, as they began to see it as a place for potential colonization rather than simply a place to raid. As a result of this, larger armies began arriving on Britain’s shores, with the intention of conquering land and constructing settlements there. (Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Viking_activity_in_the_British_Isles)
We all know this stories and would love to bring them to our favorite hobby – wargaming. Thanks to Mark McG, one of the Commands & Colors fans, we will have that possibility using the Medieval installment. In below material I am presenting the Vikings Invasions of England Campaign, explaining where can it be found and what battles are fought there as well as demonstrate the first, initial scenario. Enjoy!
Hi Michal,
I’m intrigued. My overwhelming experience with C&C: Medieval is that it’s all about the cavalry. From what I know of the Viking invasions of the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms, the battles were fought by opposing shield walls of infantry. So how does a cavalry-based game handle infantry-based battles?
LikeLiked by 1 person
First, if you look at my overview movie, the battles are fought by infantry. Secondly, Mounted Charge inspired action is changed. Thirdly, Shield Wall is depicted by Auxilia battling back with 3d.
LikeLike
I was going to say “What video”, but I see there’s a link to it on the web page that isn’t in the email. I’ll take a look when I get the chance.
LikeLike
In some ways the Viking scenarios were an experiment in how C&C Medieval played without cavalry. I was reasonably confident in it being playable, based on my experience with BattleLore, but I have been surprised how evenly the scenarios have played out.
I’m hoping to continue the series to an Epic size Brunanburh battle (probably a BattleLore epic size,, 17×13 hex map).
LikeLike