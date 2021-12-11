I am discovering the Field Commander Alexander with great pleasure and decided to share this short video for those who contemplate getting the game. I think seeing the real flow and game sequence is one of the best way to check if the title will be to your liking.

I am doing this using first campaign – Granicus. The scenario starts just before death of Philip, Alexander’s father and covers battles of Chaeronea and Granicus – plus subjugation of three strongholds: Sardis, Halicarnassus and Lycia.

Let us see how it went for me and whether I managed to repeat the deeds of great general!

The session reports from all campaigns will arrive soon!