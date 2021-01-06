This blog is mainly devoted to the boardgames hobby but as you know, there are some exceptions to this too:) One of them is definitely the My passion for history series, which focuses on books, movies, video and boardgames connected to specific periods / events in the past. Another exception is my long-lasting love for the Sid Meier’s creation – Civilization series.

I have played all the installments of the game, but the real apogee came with 4th and 5th part. Maciej and Krzysztof were my main opponents and we started our more or less regular games in 2009 – since then we had around 40 full-games played. Recently we do not play as often and mainly come back to released in 2010 Civilization V – with all the add-ons this is by far the best title in the series.

Sometimes we decide for pretty confrontational games, sometimes together as a team we face a high-difficulty enemies. All in all, this is always a social event where video game is only pretext for having good time. This year was a specific one – for the first time we did not have our annual Christmas meeting. Instead, we decided that we will play remotely CIV V. And just to be clear – the meeting and social aspect was as much important as the game itself. Well, at least for the first hour after which we plunged in great world of CIV V!

Session

We usually like our games quick and confrontational – be it against each other or AI. So we play on the small map with slightly more Civilizations then the designers planned. CIV V have great modding possibilities, with most of changes done in XML config files. Below full report from our 300 turn game – you can click on picture to enlarge them.

Slow beginnings of my Songhai civilization.

Did I say we like crowded maps? Well, my closest neighbor was Krzysztof!

We shared very long border but decided a truce is better than open hostilities.

Of course, the whole military build up has to be released somewhere – well, a Greek civilization next to our two was a perfect target. Athens joined Maya (Krzysztof) while Sparta my country.

My focus then diverted to eastern part of my country where I bordered – not for long – Polish AI led-civilization.

It ended in complete annexation of 3 cities (including one city-state which unwisely joined the war). Still, a great mystery were overshadowing that whole development – how was that possible that Maciek was so much ahead of me & Krzysztof?

The answer was simple – he had plenty of space to expand his civilization and later on shatter the strongest AI player – Venice.

I took advantage of great Ethiopian conquests, and decided to take part in partitioning of Venice. That allowed me for a significant build-up of a fleet.

What Krzysztof was doing all this time? Well, he was planning another invasion! First he took Rome!

And then Stockholm!

A shaky truce on my & Krzysztof border held which allowed me to add two city states to my empire. Let be quite honest – that was a training ground for my battleship before a really hard nut to crack – China.

The first Songhai-China war was lost by me – the airplanes gave too much power to my enemy. But second attempt was much better prepared…

…and Beijing has fallen shortly. But what a surprise – Krzysztof attacked and annexed another capital – Rio de Janeiro.

And then the game ended. Last look at the Songhai empire.

And the final look at the economy.

Summary

That was refreshing – after a year since our last game, it was good to be back with CIV. That is such a great and interesting game, especially when played with great companions. We definitely need to come back to this more often! As for the results – they were of secondary importance and great fun was our main driver to meet.