|About game:
Recently I started to eagerly discover games by DVG (Dan Verssen Games), with special interest on Valiant Defense series. Today I would like to present the second installment in the series.
In Pavlov’s House, we take control of the brave defenders of a Soviet strongpoint in Stalingrad as they hold out against constant German attacks for almost two months. We also control the key leaders throughout the Soviet 62nd Army that made the defense of Pavlov’s House possible.
The goal in Pavlov’s House is to last through all the German attack waves, inflicting in the process as many casualties on attackers as possible. In the game, this is depicted by playing through a deck of cards representing elements of the German 6th Army.
The Pavlov’s House map is divided in three key sections, each having its own rules as well as cards deck and interacting with others:
Would you stand-up to the task and manage to defend against relentless enemy?
|Number of players:
This is one of the best solitaire games I played and simply shines solo. Still, the designer equipped us also with 2 and 3 players variants. The former is really fun, with one side commanding Soviets and the other Germans.
|Playing time:
The game is not overly long – first game might take you up to 2 hours, but with experience you can finish in 1-1.5 hour. Of course, provided you survived till the end!
|Complexity:
While the game’s rules are not overly complex – you get used to the strategic, tactical and operational actions pretty quickly – mastering all of them, punting into right sequence and trying to foreseen what would happen next can be challenging.
That is definitely one of my favorite game types – with moderate entry barrier but hard to master.
|What I like:
|What I do not like or would like to see in the game:
|For whom?
This is a fantastic position for each and every wargamer – especially the fans of solitaire experience would be glad to get this title. A moderate experience in that type of games is needed – as I mentioned above, rules are not overly complex but mastering them can be hard.
|More about the game:
VERDICT:
With the current situation in the world, I started to appreciating the solo designs much more then before pandemic. Pavlov’s House was a present for my birthday in March this year, just couple of days before first lockdown. And I am so glad I get it then 🙂
I cannot express enough how I like it and appreciate this design – the game is immersive, difficult, beautiful, re-playable, with various options and modes. You really have a feeling of being surrounded, lonely, with no way of escape, fighting sometimes almost with only bare teethe to stay alive. Strongly recommended!
PS. The third installment in the series – Soldiers in Postmen’s Uniforms – is just now on Kickstarter. Make sure to have a look at the campaign and definitely back it up!
See you in another game review!