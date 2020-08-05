My first sessions of Pavlov’s House made such a great impression on me, that I decided to play even more of that fantastic game. I had in a pretty detailed way presented the historical background, game rules and components in my initial post – Pavlov’s House – first impressions. I will not repeat myself here, but should you like to know more about that title and my initial struggles to overcome the German assaults, please feel free to have a look.

Still, I will probably surprise a little my Dear Readers. I appreciate the DVG (DanVerssen Games) creation so much that I would love to share it with my other, fellow wargamers. But how to do it with solitaire game? Well, Pavlov’s House has an answer for it – it allows for a session with up to 3 players!

Multiplayer modes in Pavlov’s House

How to do it? The Pavlov’s House map is divided in three key sections, each having its own rules as well as cards deck and interacting with others:

strategic perspective – on the right side of the board is a depiction of the Volga River and operational-level elements of the Soviet 62nd Army , which were critical in the defense of Pavlov’s House.

– on the right side of the board is a depiction of the Volga River and operational-level elements of the , which were critical in the defense of Pavlov’s House. tactical perspective – in the middle of the board is a view of the area immediately surrounding Pavlov’s House (primarily, 9 January Square ). This portion of the board is used for tracking Wehrmacht Counters, as well as the deployment of Soviet Sappers in the defense of Pavlov’s House. The Wehrmacht emblem circles are where German counters are placed and advance in direction towards Pavlov’s House.

– in the middle of the board is a view of the area immediately surrounding Pavlov’s House (primarily, ). This portion of the board is used for tracking Wehrmacht Counters, as well as the deployment of Soviet Sappers in the defense of Pavlov’s House. The Wehrmacht emblem circles are where German counters are placed and advance in direction towards Pavlov’s House. operational perspective – on the left side of the board is a view inside of Pavlov’s House. The colored square areas are combat positions used by the Soviet Counters. This portion of the board is used for tactical-level movement of the Soviet Counters.

In classical, solo play you control strategical and operational perspective, while tactical one is played by the bot and its card deck. In 2 or 3 players, you can freely allocate command of those theaters to players. As I wanted to introduce that game to my best wargaming buddy, Jakub, I decided it would be fun to play as a team! Thus I took responsibility for Soviet 62nd Army while Kuba commanded defense of the House itself. We were about to face fierce attacks of the German enemy pretty soon!

The session report

I am fan of AARs richly saturated with pictures – and of course you can expect such a one below. You can click on each of below photos to enlarge them in the new windows should you be willing to peek on some of the details.

And some more close-ups for the final situation on the map:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The summary

After that play I appreciate and like the Pavlov’s House even more. Not only this is a fantastic solo game, but can bee played cooperatively or competitively. If you add to this also additional modes (objective cards, tactics cards) this creates a truly fantastic masterpiece which can give you long hours of joy! You can be sure to hear from me more about that great game!