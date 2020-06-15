I was considering getting Clank! for some time since I saw great review of its space version by whovian223 on his blog. The game had a great appeal to me both from mechanics perspective – it combines some of the most interesting to me – as well as the fantasy theme it brings.

So, I decided I need the base game. Then I made a small suggestion to my friends that should they be willing to celebrate my round birthday (do not ask which!) I would be most grateful should I got the game. I wanted to play with my children, with my wife, have a pretty light but re-playable position for my not-so-wargames-orientated friends.

To my surprise I received base version plus two great expansions. What a superb present!

Below I am quickly presenting the three games, what they are about and what key components are provided. I can’t wait to play them!

Your goal is to sneak into an angry dragon’s mountain lair to steal precious artifacts. The deeper you delve the more valuable loot you can find. As this is deck-building game, you acquire cards for your deck and watch your thievish abilities grow.

But remember – be quick and be quiet as one false step and you got CLANK! Each careless sound draws the attention of the dragon, and each artifact stolen increases its rage. You can enjoy your plunder only if you make it out of the depths alive!

Great idea for game and great theme with very nicely incorporated deck-building mechanics. You start each of your turns with five cards in your hand, and you’ll play them all in any order you choose. Most cards will generate resources – to move, to fight or to purchase more powerful cards.

In essence, you have two goals:

Retrieve one and only one Artifact token (you cannot have more) and escape the dragon by returning to the place you started, outside of the dungeon.

Accumulate enough points with your Artifact and other loot to beat out your opponents and earn the title of Greatest Thief in the Realm!

Can you outsmart Dragon and other players?

Clank! The Mummy’s Curse, an expansion for Clank!: A Deck-Building Adventure, adds a wandering mummy to the pathways that players will explore as well as new artifacts to acquire in the depths of the pyramid! There are two maps – one inside / below Sphinx and one inside / below Pyramid (designed in a pretty cool way!)

Of course, the hidden treasures attracted Dragon so we will have also to be aware of him!

Very interesting and cool expansion to Clank!. Untold riches await inside the pyramids of the Ancients — but they are well protected. An undying Mummy guardian spreads a vile curse to those who would rob its tomb. And, inevitably, the treasure has attracted a dragon. Can you escape the fearsome Croxobek?

One of the best Clank! expansions created. This first expedition begins in a mine abandoned by the Ruin Dwarven Mining Company (Ruin DMC) when it became infested with monsters. But it still holds plenty of gold for those daring enough to enter.

If you have an insatiable thirst for plunder, Clank! Expeditions: Gold and Silk is for you: a series of two boards to continue your deck-building adventures.

Still more wealth awaits in the Spider Queen’s Lair. Surely the Spider Queen herself is just a legend meant to scare people away from such a fancy castle…

Sounds like a thrilling experience!

What can I say? I simply can’t wait to play those games. I have six maps, two expansions and, hopefully, many hours of great play in front of me. Expect Clank! session reports soon!