In my first post about Illusion of Glory I wrote that this is game with a great potential but plagued by small errors which sum-up to difficult experience for the players. Fortunately, both author (Perry R. Silverman) and publisher (GMT Games) stood up to their reputation and with massive errata we have a product to which you can – with great pleasure – devote your time to.

Having this in mind, me and one of my most ardent wargames opponents – Kuba – decided to give the game another try. The decision was not to play the base scenario, but the Brusilov Offensive form 1916 – one of the largest battles of The Great War. A clash of Russian and Austro-Hungarian forces which almost broke the latter and throw it out of the conflict.

The initial disposition of forces in June 1916 on the Eastern Front looked like this – I was leading the Allies, while Kuba was in charge of Central Powers:

Our game was full of interesting moments, turns of fate and acts of bravery and heroism – we had time to play 2 full turns but this time had a really good time.

There were interesting, exciting but also curious moments – like Kuba’s 4 attacks on Minsk, each with decent probability of success, none of which achieved its objectives.

Now, looking more from strategic perspective and depicting our actions on general map:

The offensive starts according to plan – Russian forces smash through the Austro-Hungarian forces, reaching Carpathian Mountains soon Kuba attacks with all German might in the North – my Russians held only thanks to timely build trenches system. Still, I was at the verge of collapse on Minsk front. Still, German northern attack counts for not much, as Russians in the South pushed AH forces even further, taking all the mountain passes and threatening the Hungarian Plain. Only rapidly re-deployed Germans reinforcements prevented the real catastrophe. In the North there is a lot of fighting, maneuver, positions are changing owners from turn to turn, but what is SURPRISING the final front line is exactly the same as at the beginning of the scenario! The southern front stabilizes, both sides entrench themselves not risking bloody attack on opponent which could result in enemy breakthrough next round. Simply, no attacks on Salonica Front.

I must admit that this second play was much better and nice experience. I like the game dynamics, the more detailed level (in comparison to Paths of Glory) and the fabulous mechanic of Card Driven Games. I am sure we will come back to that title in the future!