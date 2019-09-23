Tetrarchia (detailed review and description here) is a beautiful, small, quick but quite deep game published by Nestorgames company. It shows the Roman Empire in the crisis of 3d century AD and how the Tetrarchy (rule of the four) managed to finally cope with it. What I like about that boardgame is possibility to easily change its difficulty levels.

The game can be played form 1 to 4 players and there are 4 different parameters allowing for gradual increase of the game difficulty:

Number of control tokens (like garrisons or armies) each of the 4 emperors can place (more tokens makes it easier for you). Value: 3, 4 or 5

Number of fleets allowing emperors move across water (more fleets makes it easier for you). Value: 1, 2 or 3

Number of extra rebellions placed during setup (fewer rebellions makes it easier for you). Value: 0, 1 or 2

Number of barbarian invading armies during setup (fewer makes it easier for you). Value: 0, 1 or 2

Game with difficulty 4222

I am usually playing that game with Marcin, each of us leading two emperors. We already had a longer session couple of months ago, familiarizing with the game – session report here – and then we jumped, or let me say, we tried, to the higher difficulty levels – another session report here. Due to the fact that we lost miserably our last encounter, we planned to replay it.

We set-up pretty difficult game – normal number of emperor tokens (4), normal number of fleets (2), very hard number of additional rebellions (2) and very hard level of external armies attacking (2). So in short 4222. Below follows the AAR in a form of photo session report.

That was much better prepared and executed game on our end then the previous disaster with difficulty 4222. What next? Well, I think for now we will focus on specific scenarios prepared by the designer for the game – like Carausian Revolt or Danube Wars. Should be fun!

