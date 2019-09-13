|About game:
|Commands & Colors Medieval (CCM) is already on the market for some time and I had a chance to play multiple scenarios of this game. It is kind of a natural continuation of its predecessor – Commands & Colors Ancients (CCA) – the most successful game of C&C system. Being based on that system, some of the mechanics are pretty similar to other installments of the series: the deck of Medieval Command cards that drive movement while creating a “fog of war,” and the battle dice that will resolve combat quickly and efficiently. Battle maps use specific terrain features to represent battlefields of various engagements. The scale of the game is flexible, and varies from battle to battle. Most prominently, we have forces depicted by the blocks which allows for quick set-up and pretty decent visibility of situation on the map.
On the other hand, CCM bring many new mechanics to the system, justifying new line of games:
Would it live-up to the expectations many C&C fans had when it was announced almost 3 years ago? Let us see!
|Number of players:
|This is evidently 2 players game. Hopefully in future, with EPIC expansion, we will be able to have version for 4-8 people.
|Playing time:
|The length can vary from 30 minutes – for some very confrontational scenarios like Callinicum Phase 2, to 1.5 hour for larger engagements, where units start far away from themselves. On average, plan 1 hour per scenario.
|Complexity:
|Definitely a medium-complex C&C game, slightly more rules then in Ancient, much less then in Napoleonic or The Great War. However, in comparison to other Wargames, this is definitely light position.
|What I like:
|What I do not like:
|For whom?
|Of course, first and foremost for C&C fans – especially Ancients series. GMT Games as publisher is great and the quality of game – superb. Thus the position should be appealing to all wargamers, especially ones preferring lighter, shorter positions, allowing for play of couple of scenarios during one evening.
|More about the game:
And now let us have a look at the components – all pictures from my session reports.
VERDICT:
The Commands Colors Medieval is definitely very good, logical continuation of Ancients version. Number of changes in the system – as written in my articles – is so vast and deep that this definitely warrants new game series. Of course, CCM has for now only base game and cannot be compared to breadth and width of CCA. However, the transformation from almost purely infantry battles to the domination of cavalry is very swift and well-prepared. I would be anxiously awaiting for new expansion to the game which should increase it overall rating for me.
See you in another game review!