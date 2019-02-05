Today I would like to describe shortly one of our Tide of Iron sessions – the scenario “Shootout in Cecina” – based on authentic encounter of US and German forces in Italian town Cecina during July 1st 1944. This time we have chosen definitively panzer firefight:

Germans – Kuba and Konrad – leading 3 tanks (including 2 Tigers) and 16 infantry

US – me – with 5 Shermans and 16 infantry

Initial set-up

Please have a look at the set-up – both sides attack the Cecina town (it is like Recon encounter in Combat Commander Europe) where tons of victory points are located. The scenario is planned for 8 turns, but if you are ahead more then 1 point you win automatically – that represents morale effect, critical in that skirmish. So there is no time to loose, just attack!

TURN 1

There was no fight, everybody just positioned its forces for next-turn attack.

TURN 2

It finally started!

US forces attack and takes two victory points to which Germans respond with occupying one. Axis infantry is very lucky – despite 24 attack rolls (and only 12 defense) it leaves fight unscratched! US strategy was clever – as it would give them automatic victory should they throw out that infantry. But the also put them in vulnerable position for next turn…

TURN 3

Well, that was complicated turn.

First, there was some discussion regarding flamethrowers purchase for my units – we mixed up the turn sequence a little here…. Then Germans opened a devastating fire, destroying 1 of my Shermans and immobilizing two others.

At this moment there was only one choice for me (US) – a desperate, suicidal attack on fascists-held victory point. That was successful, and resulted in 6-3 victory points ration for US at the end of turn – automatic victory.

Final loses:

Germans – one tank lightly damaged, 4 infantry causalities

US – 1 tank destroyed, 3 severely damaged, 4 infantry causalities

US won but paid a heavy price for this!