That game was for long time on my list to buy. The GMT Fall sale and the 4th printing of this year coincided well so here it is – one of most popular and best selling GMT games – Sekigahara!

On top, some pictures of elements.

Tomorrow is my first session with the game – I hope for tons of fun and great play!

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Email

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...