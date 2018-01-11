[Note: you can find the continuation of below story in PART II and PART III. Have a nice reading!]

My good friend Kris migrated to Canada some time ago (over two years already?) – well, IT market is pretty international. So far we were remotely playing only computer games but I wanted to come back to good, old times when we spent a lot of time on boardgames. For this Vassal was ideal – great module to move your board game into cyberspace. That usually does not automate anything except for dices rolls or turn-end-clean up but that is completely fine – it feels like boardgame 🙂

The only thing to decide was choosing appropriate game – and we agreed on Churchill by Mark Herman. As this is 3-player game we added Martin to the mix. After explaining the rules we allotted the sides by random draw – me (USSR), Martin (UK) and Kris (USA) – and connected by Discordzie (much better then Skype) we began.

On more thing – we played all Turns with version C of conferences.

TURN 1 (Casablanca C)

This was like 8th game for me and 6th for Martin, however only first for Kris. I decided that best way to train the game is start with full, 10-turn scenario rather then “Training Scenario” with last 3 rounds. You may ask why? Well, the map is not so congested / complicated at the beginning, all options are open, there is time to correct mistakes. In short scenario you really need to know all the rules and strategies – every move counts. In essence, in long scenario you can be “forgiven” for some errors.

Main actions of each turn will be presented on screenshots from Vassal – I marked points of interest there and put some comments below as well as points status at the end of turn. You may always click to get enlarged picture.

Main actions:

1.1 – due to very well used special abilities of Churchill, Martin wins easily the Conference Segment

Points situation:

Martin (UK) – 17 pts.

– 17 pts. Michael (USSR) – 7 pts.

– 7 pts. Kris (USA) – 1 pt.

Kris is still learning, Martin is king of the turn, and I am somewhere in the middle…

TURN 2 (Washington C)

Key actions:

2.1 – Kris learns on mistakes – now he outsmarts us and wins the conference

Points situation:

Martin (UK) – 22 pts.

– 22 pts. Kris (USA) – 11 pts.

– 11 pts. Michael (USSR) – 9 pts.

That is definitely turn of Kris come-back. Me and Martin are progressing with points, but definitely slower that our allay from America (which is true both form games and his place of residence perspective 🙂 )

TURN 3 (Quebec C)

Main events:

3.1 – How he did this? Despite winning the Agenda Segment, Martin is beaten by Kris in conference. I have tragic conference which you will see in points summary in a while…

Points situation:

Kris (USA) – 24

– 24 Martin (UK) – 23

– 23 Michael (USSR) – 12

Kris is going up in points rapidly, Martin and especially me are stalling behind…

That was tremendously sympathetic meeting, with tons of laughter, interesting events and of course – from time to time – cursing of the dices 🙂 And what is best we saved the Vassal log and plan to continue!

To be continued…