Yet one more great game reached me thanks to generosity of VUCA Simulations. This time I am talking about – Donnerschlag, Escape from Stalingrad.

What is the situation here? From December 12 to December 23 in 1942, “Unternehmen Wintergewitter” (Winter Storm)was in progress. This was the code name for a relief attack by Heeresgruppe Don to free the trapped 6th Army in Stalingrad. In this game, two players will be recreating this episode, with the Axis side attempting to secretly establish and reach a meeting point, thus effectively freeing the 6th Army, while the Soviet will try to impede such outcome.

The game is amazingly beautiful and tells the story of very interesting operation. Let us have a look into its components and some game mechanics!