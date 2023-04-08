The CDG Solo System is a revised GMT Edition of Stuka Joe’s CDG solo method, which streamlines two-handed solitaire gameplay by decreasing turn to turn overhead and maintenance. Commands & Colors Ancients is my favorite tactical ancient-era tactical game.

Thus when those two met, we got a fantastic product and possibility to reenact all those fascinating battles of antiquity solitaire. In below material I am presenting how the module works, what are its key features and assumptions. Have fun!

Advertisement