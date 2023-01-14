Happy New Year to all Dear Readers! We are not only celebrating starting of 2023 but also many new products, sets, trays and card-holders on Cube4Me – their number recently reached as many as 75! In below article I am highlighting some of the main additions – this month, it will definitely be Multi-Man-Publishing games from Battalion, Operational and Standard Combat Series as well as Versailles 1919 by Mark Herman & Geoff Engelstein. Who does not know those great titles ?!

Flying Colors

This is definitely one of my favorite Naval Games – and a one which has hundreds of components and counters. Finding proper British / French / Spanish ship quickly usually was a hassle but no more. With proper division per country and ship type / level you have quick access and straightforward set-up. That set really worked for me and helped to make Fling Colors experience even better.

Panzers Last Stand (Battalion Combat Series)

Yes, finally, Cube4Me starts to provide storage solution for the famous MMP series. Here we present Panzers Last Stand, one of the Battalion Combat Series titles. Fantastic game about some of the latest, grand panzer battles of World War II. And a true “counter-monster”, with 6 sheets of them and in total 1680 pieces.

The set can be used not only with above game, but any in the series with similar number of sheets (6) and counters (1680). Enjoy!

Korea: The Forgotten War (Operational Combat Series)

Korea, the Forgotten War is the first title in the MMP’s acclaimed Operational Combat Series to receive the tailor-made set from Cube4Me. Great title, with so many small, medium and large scenarios that you can always find something suitable for the evening. And of course, interesting, although slightly forgotten, topic!

The set can be used not only with above game, but any in the series with similar number of sheets (2) and counters (560). Enjoy!

Heights of Courage (Standard Combat Series)

Heights of Courage is definitely one of the most accessible titles in the MMP’s Standard Combat Series. Can be played both solo and with two players, with pretty reasonable gameplay time. The storage solution helps to sort both Syrian and Jewish counters and quickly get them during the set-up.

The set can be used not only with above game, but any in the series with similar number of sheets (1) and counters (280).

Day of Days (Standard Combat Series)

D-Day landing on the company level? With al the beaches and airborne units? Well yes – this is exactly what Day of Days proposes us! A truly epic adventure, which can be divided into more digestible chunks thanks to scenarios. Definitely, fulfills the definition of monster game if played in full-campaign mode. Creation of storage solution was a challenge but the final product is worth the effort!

The set can be used not only with above game, but any in the series with similar number of sheets (8) and counters (2240).

Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea

A brutal, card-driven game where main reason you play events is to harm opponents – this is exactly Ancients Civilizations of the Inner Sea. The set allows for nice sorting of the player’s components but also proper storage for cards. Enjoy!

Field Commander Alexander

That classic even today, after many years of playing, gives me so much fun and enjoyment! And probably still stays as my favorite Field Commander instalment. The small set allows for quick sorting all the game components, so much speeding up the set-up. Enjoy!

Versailles 1919

The title position of this article – Versailles 1919 by Mark Herman & Geoff Engelstein – is a fantastic depiction how the post Great War politics worked. I really appreciate the debate and crisis mechanisms, use of troops where necessary or possibility to play in pretty innovative, solo mode. The set allows for almost all components of the game – counters, tokens and regular-size cards – to be properly stored. Enjoy!

As you can see, the journey with tailor-made, verified and elegant storage solutions continue. Hope you will find the sets useful and spread the word / recommend! Thank you!