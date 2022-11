Welcome to second material where we reenact the battle of Lutetia (52 BC) – a victory won by Labienus, Caesar’s most able lieutenant during the Gallic War, over the Senones and Parisii close to the center of modern Paris. The first part showed brave charge of Gauls who mauled pretty badly Legio VII. But now it is Romans time to counter-attack. Let us see how the fared!

Enjoy!