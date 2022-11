When I was young I used to play the Bookgames, where you were reading, making decisions and then jumping to particular page to continue with the story. Here we have slightly different approach, but still the Guadalcanal: Solitaire – An Original Bookgame is a super compact title which can be taken anywhere.

This is my first attempt at Bookgame from Worthington and the impressions are so far pretty good. Below we look at the game, its rules, victory conditions and generally – how it plays. Enjoy!