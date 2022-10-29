The battle of Lutetia (May 52 B.C.) was a victory won by Labienus, Caesar’s most able lieutenant during the Gallic War, over the Senones and Parisii on the left bank of the Seine close to the center of modern Paris. This engagement is beautifully presented by the recently published Great Battles of Julius Caesar and perfect entry to the system.

Today we present first part of the full play-though of this battle. Second part will come soon!

Enjoy!