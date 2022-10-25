This time I am presenting something special – a storage solution, using tailor-made trays for a block game! For a starter I decided to try this on Commands & Colors Medieval – it has only one installment so far and should be a good test.

And believe me – till this day my usual approach was – just throw everything in zip bag and try to fit this into box. With with Medieval that was difficult – the amount of elements always made it difficult to fit them nicely. How positively surprised I was when I tried trays!

The tailor-made sets for CCM as well as many other wargames can be found here:

Details of the solution in below material: