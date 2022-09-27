For long time that was one of the hardest nuts to crack for me – how to store Fields of Fire? That fantastic solitaire game, showing company-level combat in WWII, Korea and Vietnam had so many elements in so various types that my box hardly ever closed fully. It took my couple of attempts with RailsOnBoard trays to find a way to store all cards & tokens so that they are logically separated, easily accessible and I can close the lid. But finally I have a solution!

And anticipating questions, the Fields of Fire Vol I will fit in this set too!

The tailor-made sets for FoF as well as many other wargames can be found here:

Details of the solution in below material: