I am a big fan of Ancient Rome and when I spot a game with that theme which has good ratings on BGG I definitely check it. Sometimes I acquire it. Or, rather, pretty often…

Today I have a pleasure of presenting Hadrian’s Wall. Here players take on the role of a Roman General placed in charge of the construction of a segments of this famous construction. Over six years (rounds), players will construct their fort and wall, man the defenses, and attract civilians by building services and providing entertainment — all while defending the honor of the Roman Empire from the warring Picts. The player who can accumulate the most renown, piety, valor and discipline, whilst avoiding disdain, will prove to the Emperor they are the model Roman citizen.

Does not sound like a wargame? Well, because it is not! Still, the mechanics are really interesting and with great variety of strategies plus compelling theme. More in below material – for sure the session reports will follow!