I recently was contacted by Switzerland based publisher – Sound of Drums – with the ask to do the preview of one of their games soon to reach the Kickstarter – Hellas. As the era and the conflicts between Sparta and Athens were always close to my heart, I agreed without hesitation.

In Hellas, which is the first installment in the History of the Ancient Seas game series, the players will lead one of two great City States – Athens or Sparta. We will be developing technologies, building Trading Posts and Fortresses, moving and attacking, plundering and contesting and if things go badly – asking for armistice.

In below material I briefly discuss the game components, mechanics and main actions. I hope you will find below material useful! Enjoy!