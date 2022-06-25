With the great pleasure I looked into the contents of the Enemy Action: Kharkov from Compass Games by John Butterfield. Second game in the series moves us to the Eastern Front and one of the most spectacular – although not so well known – German counter-offensives of 1943 – battle of Kharkov.
Pleas enjoy below what is in the box material – more content will arrive soon!
Had some issues with the streaming, but this looks like an amazing game! One thing I admire about a good game are OPTIONS… this looks like it will solo really well, and the challenges are certainly there… playing as one side or another. The maps look more than serviceable and the colored units look good. God KNOWS I have a ton of East Front games, but this could be on my BUY LIST… very clean design, very welcoming in its approach. Nice vid…
Thank you. John Butterfield Is know for very elegant and interesting solo wargames. I have high hopes here too!
