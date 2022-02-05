Welcome again to “TARAWA 1943” – a solitaire, card driven wargame on the invasion of Japanese controlled Tarawa by the 2nd Marine Division in November 1943. I had a pleasure of presenting to the Dear Readers the Unboxing and First impression (for all articles look here). Today I am posting a full play-through of the game, with all the details on the rules, etc.

This will be bloody, difficult and unforgiving endeavor – but I hope will give you good feeling about the game and whether this is a title for you. Enjoy!