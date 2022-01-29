Conquest and Consequence brings the well-known Triumph & Tragedy system to the Pacific/East Asia theater during the same 1936-1945 time period. Like T&T, it is designed for three players, maintaining the three-sided dynamic that adds so much variety and intrigue to the system. Truly, a dedicated, balanced and intriguing game for a 3 players is a rarity!

So who are the sides?:

Militarist Japan , the first Asian power to modernize, which seeks to replace the European colonial empires in East Asia with a true “all-Asian” empire, with itself as the natural leader.

The Communist Soviet faction, which is comprised of the Siberian USSR and the Red Chinese revolutionaries.

The Capitalist USA faction, which consists of the United States, the British Empire, and the struggling regime of Nationalist China.

Tons of options in this sandbox game. Today we look at the components and some game mechanics, the Session Reports will follow. Enjoy!