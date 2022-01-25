Today, January 25th, the fourth game in Valiant Defense series – Lanzerath Ridge – hits the Kickstarter (at noon PST time!) For those eager to immediately jump to the campaign, link below:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/danverssengames/dvg-valiant-defense-lanzerath-ridge/

As for the game itself, you take control of an intelligence and reconnaissance platoon and an artillery battery’s forward observer team in the village of Lanzerath, Belgium on the first day of the Battle of the Bulge. Under your command the defenders must fend off relentless attacks from German paratroopers and fusiliers.

Now, should you need more information before making conscious decision to back this project (which I hope you will do!) below some materials which can be helpful.

Game overview – a traditional blog post with all the main details of the series and this installment:

Game play-through – for all those who would like to see the game mechanics, go deeper with the rules, a complete, four-part session of Lanzerath Ridge:

Attack Phase 1: https://youtu.be/hh4I4RJ6SFA

Attack Phase 2: https://youtu.be/Gx6K-nOSfjo

Attack Phase 3: https://youtu.be/TvXyvBykndg

Attack Phase 4: https://youtu.be/wRcJUkMNw5A

