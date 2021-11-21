Welcome to action packed session report from the Veteran level play-thorough of the Soldiers in Postmen’s Uniforms. You can look up my first impression & session on Regular level here.

Quickly, what is this game about? This is third installment of the Valiant Defense series by David Thompson, in which you take control of the valiant defenders of Polish Postal Office No. 1 in the Free City of Danzig on the first day of the Second World War. Under your command, the defenders must fend off relentless attacks from the Danzig Schutzpolizei and two German SS units.

The goal of Soldiers in Postmen’s Uniforms is to recreate the incredible historic accomplishment of the Polish postal workers by defending the post office during the day-long siege. In the game, this is represented by playing through three decks of enemy cards.

Let me know invite you to the video-session report, divided into three, easily digestible parts – each movie has Table of Contest for easy navigation (just make sure to “Watch on YouTube”). The three parts pertain to three Attack waves:

Attack 1 – took place during the morning hours. This was the Danzig Schutzpolizei’s initial assault, which was directed against the southern (rear) facade and eastern (side) entrance of the post office.

Attack 2 – took place during midday. In this assault, the Schutzpolizei attacked the northern, street-facing (front) facade of the building. They were supported by armored cars, infantry guns, and a howitzer.

Attack 3 – took place in the evening. This final assault was conducted by elements of two SS units against the front of the post office. It ended when the attackers brought up a fire truck filled with gasoline, pumped it into the building, and ignited it with a hand grenade.

I hope you will enjoy this play-through!