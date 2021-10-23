My collection of Solitaire Wargames is growing! This time I received Field Commander Alexander from DVG. The game will allow me to get into the boots of great general in his world-conquering quest to extend the Macedonian empire and achieve personal glory.

Everything in the game starts when Alexander comes of age in 338 BC, just before the battle of Chaeronea. From that point on, you get to decide where to travel, when to battle, when to negotiate, and when to seek out divine prophesies to guide your actions. The life of Alexander is divided into several campaigns, each spanning several years, with different map and special rules. Depending on how well you do in each of these theaters (Granicus, Tyre, Issus, Gaugamela) you will either achieve everlasting glory or will succumb to obscurity.

Let us have a look at the game components – they are really of high quality!

The session reports from all campaigns will arrive soon!