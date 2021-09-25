Zero Leader from DVG focuses on commanding and managing a Japanese aerial squadron in the Pacific in World War Two covering the major campaigns throughout the war from 1941 to 1945. This is solitaire game in which you will need to select the right mix of aircraft under your command in order to successfully carry out the different types of missions.

Of course, each aircraft has its advantages and disadvantages. For example, a fighter like the Zero is very maneuverable and deadly to enemy Bandits, but it has limited ability to attack naval and ground targets, whereas a bomber like the Betty can carry a lot of munitions, but are susceptible to enemy bandit and anti-aircraft attacks.

This game also includes additional aspects of Japanese operations such as mechanical and maintenance challenges, invoking samurai spirit, as well as the ability to deploy the deadly Ohka kamikaze aircraft-bombs. There is also an air combat system which gives you more tactical options when dogfighting with enemy aircraft, including maneuvering for position, increasing pilot aggression and being affected by the robustness of the aircraft.

Can’t wait to bring the game to the table. For now, detailed look into the contents of the box:

Some more photos of the Game:

I will soon start playing the game, so you can count on my session reports!