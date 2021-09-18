I will not deny it – I was anxiously awaiting for this game. I am big fan of David Thompson previous creations – Pavlov’s House and Castle Itter. And that third title in the series has a special appeal for me as it tells the incredible story of the Polish Post office defenders in the Free City of Danzig / Gdansk at the outbreak of World War II. They were defending against the odds and overwhelming Nazi forces, repulsing the repeated assaults only to surrender when the whole build was put to torch with gasoline. Arrested, interned they were murdered in a fake process only to be rehabilitated in free Poland after 1989.

Let us have a look at the components of this fascinating game – rest assured, the session reports will come!