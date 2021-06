A fantastic installment in Valiant Defense Series - about one of most unbelievable battle of WWII - Castle Itter - finally reached me. A short UNBOXING below and tons of session reports to follow. Enjoy!

This is time I used Commands & Colors Ancients to reenact dramatic events of late 1st Century BC, with Germanic invasion of Italy and Gaius Marius reforms which saved the Rome. Enjoy! @gmtgames #wargames #cca

