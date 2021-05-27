With great pleasure and anticipation I finally enlarged my wargames library with a GMT Games hallmark solitaire game – Fields of Fire by Ben Hull. I went for second volume, where we take command of a rifle company in the 5th Marines, the most decorated regiment in the US Marine Corps. We will be leading it through three campaigns spanning

Below short unboxing movie – the elements are really great! Session reports will follow!

Enjoy!