About game:

Storms of Steel! is the second stand-alone title in the best selling Conflict of Heroes series. Conflict of Heroes is a tactical war game of platoon-sized engagements, with each counter representing a squad of infantry, a crewed gun, or a vehicle. The engagements are presented as firefights with different objectives. During a firefight, players use their army’s units to fight for these objectives, which are worth victory points (VPs). The player with the most VPs at the end of the game wins. Important to note is what new 3rd Edition brings:

• The latest 3rd Edition Conflict of Heroes Rules

• Updated maps and overlay artwork to be highly detailed and more beautiful than the original (true!!!)

• All new counters in addition to new versions of the previous counters

• New box format, with updated tray inserts designed by Game Trayz