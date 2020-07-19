|About game:
Storms of Steel! is the second stand-alone title in the best selling Conflict of Heroes series. Conflict of Heroes is a tactical war game of platoon-sized engagements, with each counter representing a squad of infantry, a crewed gun, or a vehicle. The engagements are presented as firefights with different objectives. During a firefight, players use their army’s units to fight for these objectives, which are worth victory points (VPs). The player with the most VPs at the end of the game wins.
Important to note is what new 3rd Edition brings:
This is of course primary a 2-players wargame with great option to add more combatants in larger scenarios – I think as per recommendation, 4 in total is maximum.
|This rather light wargame can be played from 60 minutes (smaller scenarios) up to 3 hours (very large scenarios, played on four combined maps).
|Definitely not overly complex wargame, with the rules gradually explained as we progress through campaign. I even use it for the new adepts of wargaming as example light wargame.
|In essence, for everybody from entry wargamer to veteran grognards. The game is great example how to bring more players to our hobby as it gradually introduces rules and is very aesthetic.
And now let us have a look at the components – all pictures from my session reports.
VERDICT:
Having played decent amount of scenarios from 3rd edition, I can wholeheartedly recommend that game. I love the components and maps, I love the tank battles, I am able to play the game with much broader spectrum of players then my other complex wargames. And interesting, the only people who ever complained about spent check mechanics are those who played 2nd edition. All others are really fine and enjoy the mechanics.
Strongly recommended! See you in another game review!
I played 2nd Edition and still like the Spent Die!
Great to hear! I appreciate the 3rd edition rules and think they were good change to the system.
