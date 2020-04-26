Having much more time due to the forced lockdown, it is also a chance for all of us to fulfill those boargames ideas we had no time to tackle earlier. I was always tempted by Pericles solitaire system but with many face to face opponents I really had no need to familiarize with it. We played a lot of live session – usually very intriguing (some of them in the list below) but today with social distancing I finally had motivation to grab the rulebook and meet Phormio (Pericles Bot). Below I will present my struggle against three bots in epic Suicide of Greece scenario.

I managed to play 7 turns of that game, using Brasidias shortened version for the full-bot side. I was wondering, how should I present such a long game and not bore the readers? I think photo session report with some summaries as far as VPs are concerned is good approach. There will be also a whole struggle summary in tabular form at the end fro all willing to see only overview – make sure you will not miss it!

Set-up

Under each year I will present the war score summary as well as standing of each faction. The set-up assumes that each Phormio I play against has 20 VPs advantage which in sum gives the initial 40 VPs lead to Athens. Well, will have to do something to narrow it down and catch up with the score!

Initial war Score: Sparta 20 – Athens 60 (difference -40 )

Initial factions Score: Phormio Demagogue 30 Phormio Aristocrats 30 Michal 10 Phormio Agaid 10



First Turn (460-455 BC)

War Score: Sparta 30 – Athens 58 (difference -28 )

Factions Score: Phormio Demagogue 29 Phormio Aristocrats 29 Michal 19 Phormio Agaid 11



Second Turn (454-449 BC)

War Score: Sparta 46 – Athens 79 (difference -33 )

Factions Score: Phormio Demagogue 43 Phormio Aristocrats 36 Michal 30 Phormio Agaid 16



Third Turn (448-443 BC)

War Score: Sparta 57 – Athens 87 (difference -30 )

Factions Score: Phormio Demagogue 47 Michal 42 Phormio Aristocrats 40 Phormio Agaid 15



Fourth Turn (442-437 BC)

War Score: Sparta 63 – Athens 87 (difference -24 )

Factions Score: Michal 45 Phormio Demagogue 44 Phormio Aristocrats 43 Phormio Agaid 18



Fifth Turn (436-431 BC)

War Score: Sparta 82 – Athens 103 (difference -21 )

Factions Score: Michal 66 Phormio Aristocrats 53 Phormio Demagogue 50 Phormio Agaid 16



Sixth Turn (430-425 BC)

A brutal and crushing turn for Athens which decided the whole war result in the favor of Sparta. Multiple hostages taken and naval battles won by the Lacedaemonians.

War Score: Sparta 127 – Athens 108 difference + 19 )

Factions Score: Michal 82 Phormio Aristocrats 61 Phormio Demagogue 47 Phormio Agaid 45



Seventh Turn (424-419 BC)

War Score ( including geography bonuses ): Sparta 207 – Athens 161 (difference + 46 )

): Factions Score (including geography bonuses): Michal 112 Phormio Agaid 95 Phormio Demagogue 81 Phormio Aristocrats 80



Summary

Yes, the game against bots brought a lot of fun! It was very hard to trick Phormio – I like the way it plays – it has strategy and fulfills it. Maybe not very nuanced, maybe pretty straightforward but very efficient. Of course, human player would immediately react to my play in Ionia in first turn, but as results show the points were to be gained in many theaters and my Sparta lost couple of Major Defeats against Phormio meticulously following its strategies. You simply cannot be everywhere and you need to accept it.

Let us have a summary look how the game developed:

# Sparta Athens Difference Set-up 20 40 -40 After turn 1 30 58 -28 After turn 2 46 79 -33 After turn 3 57 87 -30 After turn 4 63 87 -24 After turn 5 82 103 -21 After turn 6 127 108 +19 After turn 7 147 103 +44 Geography bonus 60 58 n/a TOTAL SCORE 207 161 +46

Clearly, the power of Sparta was growing gradually – mainly build up of bases and forces which erupted in gigantic offensive in Turn 6, completely surprising the Athenians. Turn 7 was only confirmation of that supremacy after which Athens surrendered (which I decided, seeing no point in continuing uneven struggle).

A really nice play and one of my long-time boardgames plans – play Pericles solitaire – fulfilled! What next, we shall see…