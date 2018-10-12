So after playing couple of scenarios with Marcin, I introduced another colleague, Konrad to Radetzky March. We plunged into the full scenario immediately – kind of the shock therapy for Konrad, but he is very good and experienced boardgame player, so it was not a problem for him to quickly get grasp of the rules.

We agreed that I will take command of Piedmont who seems less powerful and in general – on defense. Konrad lead the Austrian corpses in their brilliant counter-attack designed by Marchal Radetzky:

5 Austrian corpses concentrated near Pavia – and they were facing only token forces – elements of 5 Division, whose general, disobeying orders, did not placed theme in right position:

The game is divided in 3 hours turns, with night being played as one turn. Piedmontese forces are usually more active in the morning while Austrian – in the afternoons.

First day of the battle is only 3 turns:

But still, this was interesting time:

swift progress west of Austrian 2nd and Reserve Corps

steady move of 1st and 3rd Austrian Corpses North, to cut possible road toward Milan for Piedmontese forces

quick win of my Piedmont 4 Division with elements of 2nd Corps

And very rapid move of Pedmont Divisions toward two critical cross-roads of Vigevano and Mortarat

Now, some close-up pictures:

The night and second day saw some interesting developments:

steady progress of 1st and 3rd Austrian Corps forces my 4th Division to retreat behind Ticino river

4th Corps builds bridge near Vigevano and approaches city from the East

My 5th division (reinforcements) is more of liability then assistance…

At he en of the day, both critical cross-roads are contested

And now, pictures with some details:

At this moment in time we had to stop our game as it was getting really late. We really enjoyed the scenario – it is not a scripted game, when everybody knows what to do in initial turns. Austrians have very important decisions to make – how many of the five corps to send immediately West and how many to block approach to Milan? Piedmont forces are scarce and not so quick to move so the decision where to build defense is crucial.

It was very interesting and exciting mid-week evening which we will for sure repeat some tome soon!

