Thematically, Columbia’s Games Julius Caesar is a two-player game, depicting the later Roman civil wars (49-45 BC). The forces of Caesar are pitted against those of Pompey in an epic struggle on the strategic level.
Mechanically, Julius Caesar is a card driven block game. You use cards to Move, Levy or play an Event – as easy as that but you always have too few options compared to your needs. 13 victory point Towns or Cities (10 are need to win the game) are depicted on the game board spanning whole of the Mediterranean. On the other hand, the game – similarly to Sekigahara but unlike for example C&C Ancients – brings to players very high uncertainty in the battle – do not confuse with randomness. With the strength of units hidden till the last moment before clash and their initiative varying, one can be really surprised by what the opponent prepared for you!
Would you stand-up to the task and manage to defend the Roman Republic against the odds, or would you rather speed up it demise?
Fantastic title for two players with so much hidden information that playing solitaire is really impractical.
Pretty quick game, which initially might take about 2 -3 hours but with time and experience should be playable in 1.5 hours. This is one of the features which make it so attractive to the new adepts of our hobby.
This is definitely one of the easier games to learn – but not to master! I use it pretty often as entry title for the new players or simply new wargamers as it takes literally 10 minutes to explain the basics. However, in order to properly utilize all the possibilities – especially Navies – you need experience.
As written already above, this is wargame for everybody. First of all, for the new players, who are just making their first steps in the hobby. Accessibility of the rules, time to play, beautiful components – all of this will attract them. Secondly, for seasoned wargamers, who can appreciate strategy depth of this position – and believe me, there is so much options and possibilities below seemingly simply set of rules.
And now let us have a look at the components – all pictures taken during my plays:
VERDICT:
Columbia Games published one of the best and time-resistant titles about the Rome ever created. It has one map, one scenario, one set-up. Still, it is such an engrossing and interesting title, with each game going into completely different direction.
Julius Caesar also force the players to think more strategically about the conflict – in the end, you are operating on the whole Mediterranean Sea map. On the other hand it has enough easy rules for everybody to quickly grasp them and enjoy the game almost immediately. Last but not least, this is very interesting game from historical point of view – it really nicely depicts location and disposition of both Caesar and Pompey forces, their strengths and weaknesses. Make sure you will get most of what you are getting! Highly recommended!
Hi Michael, there are two other scenarios. I found them on the digital adaptaion of the game (on Steam): Pharsalus scenario (48 BC, 4 turns) and Thapsus-Munda Scenario (46 BC, 2 turns). If you mail me I could share the set ups.
PS I love this game a lot, becuase of the deep strategy with few rules. One of the best Columbia Block Wargames.
Wow, thank you for pointing this out to me. Can you write via Contact (https://theboardgameschronicle.com/contact/) to me?
Great… and accurate… review! Two things… I would recommend use of a tournament rule for play balance. The rule: Caesar goes first in the first turn, no matter which move cards are played. Otherwise, a high-value Pompey move card virtually guarantees a Pompey victory. The other thing… I have been a VASSAL player for a long time… but there is an excellent online implementation at rally-the-troops.com. It’s free (it’s a passion project) with full rules implementation and can be played live or async.
Thank you for comments; indeed, moving first a Caesar is good from balance and historical accuracy perspective!
Can’t get enough of those ancients games, am I right? 🙂
Interestingly, there is a lot of tactical and operational games about Ancient Rome and that most known Civil War. But there are only few on strategic level which is a pity.
Great review! I’ve always been curious about this game, but have never had the chance to try it… maybe I need to hunt for it!
This is surprisingly quick game but very deep. What is interesting, there is not so much strategic games about Ancient Rome. A lot about particular battles, etc. but not with an overall view on the conflict.
True! Which makes the few there are all the more valuable.
