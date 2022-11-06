About game:

Thematically, Columbia’s Games Julius Caesar is a two-player game, depicting the later Roman civil wars (49-45 BC). The forces of Caesar are pitted against those of Pompey in an epic struggle on the strategic level.

Mechanically, Julius Caesar is a card driven block game. You use cards to Move, Levy or play an Event – as easy as that but you always have too few options compared to your needs. 13 victory point Towns or Cities (10 are need to win the game) are depicted on the game board spanning whole of the Mediterranean. On the other hand, the game – similarly to Sekigahara but unlike for example C&C Ancients – brings to players very high uncertainty in the battle – do not confuse with randomness. With the strength of units hidden till the last moment before clash and their initiative varying, one can be really surprised by what the opponent prepared for you! Would you stand-up to the task and manage to defend the Roman Republic against the odds, or would you rather speed up it demise?